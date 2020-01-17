Winter Weather Advisory Could Impact Evening Commute
In Will County, we are under a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 5 p.m. Friday through to 6 p.m. Saturday according to the National Weather Service. Mixed precipitation expected with total snow of two inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. I-80 is the dividing line between areas getting up to 5 inches of snow and in southern Will County with two inches. The advisory affects the cities of Joliet, Bolingbrook, Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Watseka, Gilman, Onarga, Gary, Hammond, East Chicago, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, Roselawn, Kentland, Morocco, Goodland, Brook, Rensselaer,
DeMotte, Fowler, Otterbein, Oxford, and Boswell.