WJOL EXCLUSIVE: First Steps Taken to Transfer I-80 to Toll Road

The first step towards turning Interstate 80 through Joliet into a toll road has been taken. Elwood State Representative Larry Walsh Jr. tells WJOL he has Introduced HJR50, which could start the process of converting I-80 into a toll road.

The State of Illinois is working on a 10-year $38 billion capital bill which will improve roads, bridges and vertical structures. An I-80 rebuild would cost approximately $1.5 billion and Rep. Walsh is concerned that the project may be too costly. He believes that converting the road into a toll road maybe the best for all parties involved.

The toll road would run from Rt. 47 in Morris and would continue all the way to I-294, which is already tolled. Traffic counts along that stretch of road range from 85,000 to 100,000 cars and trucks a day with a majority of users not even from Will County area.