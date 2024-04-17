WJOL To Broadcast For For Two Weeks Along Route 66 For the Second Year In A Row And You’re Invited To Final Broadcast

Get ready to hit the road again with WJOL’s longtime morning host, Scott Slocum, as he revs up for the ultimate journey down memory lane! For the second year running, Slocum and his trusty co-pilot Driver Kev are embarking on a thrilling two-week adventure along the iconic Route 66, and this time they’re heading east.

“The Great American Road Trip 2.0” kicks off on Monday, June 3rd, with a live broadcast from sunny California and concludes with a grand finale at the historic Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on Friday, June 14th and you’re invited to attend the show. D’Arcy Buick GMC will again provide the vehicle for the trip.

The Great American Road Trip with WJOL is made possible by TheFirstHundredMiles.com, Heritage Corridor Destinations and Enjoy Illinois.

Just like last year, Slocum will host 10 live radio remote broadcasts from ten new cities along the Mother Road. Additional broadcasts will take place in Oatman, AZ; Holbrook, AZ; Tucumcari, NM; Shamrock, TX; Tulsa, OK; Springfield, MO; Edwardsville, IL; Springfield, IL; and at home in Joliet.

“Last year‘s trip met with so much excitement and positivity from the WJOL listening audience that we knew doing it again would create even more interest,” remarked Slocum. “We just scratched the surface in year one and The Great American Road Trip 2.0 will give us a chance to dig even deeper into the history of Route 66.”

Between broadcasts, Scott will embark on numerous pit stops to capture the essence of Route 66 through interviews with its legendary personalities and iconic landmarks. These stories will air on WJOL and be featured in videos from the road, offering listeners an immersive experience.

“I’m thrilled about celebrating The Great American Road Trip 2.0 and the celebration when it concludes at The Rialto Square Theatre,” said Heritage Corridor Destinations President/CEO Bob Navarro. “This is a great opportunity to highlight this piece of history that passes through our communities. The momentum is building about the upcoming Route 66 Centennial in 2026. Pairing with a historical radio station like WJOL provides the perfect partnership in promoting Route 66. Scott’s energy and excitement for returning to The Great American Road is infectious, I am looking forward to tuning in each day. ”

The success of 2023’s The Great American Road Trip has been honored with several awards. Heritage Corridor Destinations took home two awards from the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International: a Silver Adrian Award in the Marketing Innovation category and a President’s Award for the top scoring project in their budget range. The organization also won an Excellence in Tourism Award at the Illinois Governor’s Conference on Travel and Tourism for Best PR Campaign.

Listen to 1340 WJOL this summer, or stream live from WJOL.com. Catch up with everything you miss and plan your own Route 66 adventure at TheFirstHundredMiles.com.