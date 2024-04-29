1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

WNBA Legend And Naperville Native Candace Parker Announces Retirement

April 29, 2024 6:27AM CDT
Candace Parker (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Two-time WNBA MVP and three-time champion Candace Parker is retiring from basketball. The Naperville native announced on Instagram that she promised to “never cheat the game and leave it in a better place” than when she came into it, adding that her heart and body knew it was time. Parker’s decorated career also includes winning WNBA Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards, two NCAA titles at Tennessee, and two Olympic gold medals.

