Wrigley Field Under Consideration For 2027 MLB All-Star Game

July 12, 2023 4:46PM CDT
The MLB All-Star game could be coming to Wrigley Field for the first time in 33 years.  The Sun-Times reports the best chance for the Friendly Confines to host the Midsummer Classic is in 2027.  The last All-Star game at Wrigley was in 1990.   Next year’s contest will take place at the Rangers Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas and the 2026 game will be in Philadelphia.  MLB is trying to direct the 2025 matchup to Atlanta after the city lost the 2021 game due to sweeping changes to voting laws

