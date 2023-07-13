1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Wrong-Way Driver In I-55 Double Fatal Charged by State Police

July 13, 2023 5:23AM CDT
Michael Trinka Mugshot (Illinois State Police)

WJOL had previously reported that charges against the wrong-way driver that killed an Illinois couple on I-55 near Wilmington would be handed down before the end of the week.  Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of 33-year-old Michael Trinka of Wilmington, IL.

Trinka was charged with twelve counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence (Class 2 Felony). It was on June 27, 2023 that a driver going the wrong way on I-55 slammed into one vehicle causing a chain reaction crash involving one semi-trailer.

The Will County Coroner’s office has identified the deceased as 35-year-old Ronald Dube and 34-year-old Kelly Quinlan-Dube of Emington, Illinois, in Livingston County. The couple had just dropped off their eldest daughter to a family member in Joliet and was going home with their three children when the crash occurred.

On July 12, 2023, the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for the above charges.  Trinka was taken into custody and bond was set at $3,000,000, 10 percent to apply. Trinka is being held at the Will County Jail.

