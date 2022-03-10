Wrong Way Pursuit on I-80 on Thursday Morning

A dangerous situation unfolded this morning in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Three River Rest Area as a police were involved in a chase that saw five stolen vehicles going the wrong way.
WJOL has learned that the five vehicles were stolen from a luxury car dealership in Peoria. Eventually the stolen vehicles were traveling the wrong way on the Interstate and were at speeds in excess of 120 MPH. Police were able to put down stop sticks to puncture the tires and slow down the vehicles. Multiple subjects fled from their vehicles as they came to a stop. The suspects ran from I-80 into New Lenox near Edmonds Street. They attempted to steal several vehicles and eventually car jacked a female driving a GMC Yukon near Francis and Regan. The suspects immediately fled the area.
Illinois State Police are now looking for the Yukon.