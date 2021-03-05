      Breaking News
Yard Waste Pickup Resumes Monday, March 8, 2021

Mar 5, 2021 @ 7:45am
The City of Joliet and Waste Management announce weekly yard waste collection will begin on Monday, March 8, 2021 and run through the first week of December 2021.  Yard waste should be placed at your regular pickup location by 7 a.m. on your regularly scheduled day alongside garbage and recycling.  Yard waste materials consist of grass and shrubbery cuttings, leaves, tree limbs, and other materials accumulated as the result of lawn care.

