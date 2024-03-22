1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

11 Unit Retail Development Coming to Romeoville

March 22, 2024 7:32AM CDT
More retail coming to Weber Road in Romeoville

The Weber Road corridor in Romeoville is getting a new 18,000 square foot retail development. The 11 unit building will be constructed behind Walgreens near the corner of Magnolia Drive and North Carillon Drive. The proposal calls for 100 parking spaces and a drive-thru. Construction is anticipated to begin this summer.

“Weber Road is going to be a flurry of activity this summer and it is exciting to see so many businesses and developers investing in Romeoville,” said Mayor Noak.

With this project, others under construction include Kiddie Academy and Mercedes Benz dealership, and the recently announced Ross at 371 S. Weber Road, in Romeoville For a full list of projects throughout the village, visit our interactive development map on romeoville.org.

