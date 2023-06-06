20-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Joliet

An investigation is underway after a 20-year-old male was shot a killed in Joliet on Monday morning. It was at 10:18 AM Joliet Police were called to the 600 block of East Benton Street for shots fired.

Shortly after arriving, Officers located the victim in the street with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to Silver Cross Hospital by the Joliet Fire Department where he was pronounced deceased.

If anyone has information related to this incident, they are asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.