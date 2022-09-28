1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

2yo Boy Shoots Himself With Unsecured Gun In Joliet

September 28, 2022 12:04PM CDT
Joliet police vehicle/md

A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after he got hold of a gun and shot himself in the face in Joliet.  The child was sent to the hospital following the incident yesterday in a home in the 300 block of Comstock Street.  Police say the child found the unsecured handgun in a bedroom inside the home.  The boy’s mother was inside the home and caring for another child at the time of the shooting.

