2yo Boy Shoots Himself With Unsecured Gun In Joliet

A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after he got hold of a gun and shot himself in the face in Joliet. The child was sent to the hospital following the incident yesterday in a home in the 300 block of Comstock Street. Police say the child found the unsecured handgun in a bedroom inside the home. The boy’s mother was inside the home and caring for another child at the time of the shooting.