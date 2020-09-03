      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

A Beautiful Thursday!

Sep 3, 2020 @ 4:43am
Today:   Windy and Warmer!!   Sunny, with a high near 86.  Wind gusts to 25 mph.

Tonight:  Weak cool front passes!   Clear, with a low around 52.  West winds to 20 mph.

Friday:   SUPER NICE!!!   Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night:  Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
.
Saturday; Sunny, with a high near 82.
.
Sunday:  A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Labor Day:  REALLY NICE DAY!  Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Tuesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Wednesday: WINDY AND COOL!    A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high 60 – 65.
Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington