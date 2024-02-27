A Big Win For The Village of Elwood In Their Fight Against NorthPoint

A win for the Village of Elwood in their fight against NorthPoint. The Appellate Court of Illinois in the 3rd district has reversed a ruling that would have forced Elwood to help build a bridge at Walter Strawn Drive for developers LB Andersen Land Holding and East Gate-Logistics Park Chicago. In conclusion the ruling states, “the judge of the circuit court of Will County granting summary judgment in favor of defendants and denying summary judgment in favor of Elwood is reversed.”

NorthPoint could turn their attention to Breen Road and build a bridge over Route 53.