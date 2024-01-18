A Woman Returns Home To Family After Being Fired From Job But Ends Her Life

The Plainfield Police Department is investigating the death of a 49-year-old woman of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday January 8th. Antoinette Candia-Baily was found in her vehicle in the 15000 block of S. Frederick Street in Plainfield. The Will County Coroner’s office conducted an autopsy and reports Candia-Baily died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and pronounced deceased on January 8th at at 9:55 a.m. The final cause and manner will be determined, following completion of Autopsy, Police and Toxicological reports.

Candia-Baily had recently moved back to the area to live with family members in Shorewood after she was fired from her job as Vice President of Student Affairs at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri. Lincoln University is an historically black university.

President of the University, John Moseley volunteered to be placed on paid leave, according to a release from the school last Friday.

ABC 17 News in Missouri obtained a memo written by Bailey the day of her death, laying out several complaints over Moseley’s leadership. Bailey said Moseley was overly-controlling of the university and was “defensive” with others that tried to give him feedback.

Bailey’s death has upset students and alumni over the president and board’s handling of the situation according to ABC 17 News.

“There’s a lot of workplace bullying going on… negligence. So overall, we just want to see a change in our faculty and in our president, Board of Curators and everybody else that was mentioned,” senior Xoe Binford told ABC 17 News.

Candia-Baily is being laid to rest on January 20th Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Here is the obituary from Minor Morris Funeral Home.

We can all help prevent suicide. The 988 Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States.