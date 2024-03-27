1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Adjustments Made To the Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament

March 27, 2024 9:43AM CDT
Adjustments Made To the Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament

Minor adjustments to the Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament. Joliet Catholic and Lockport to play today at 4pm at Joliet Catholic.

Providence hosting Plainfield East will play today however the Plainfield Central vs Minooka game and Joliet West vs Lincoln-Way Central games will be postponed to noon and 3 pm on Thursday with the semi finals set for Friday at noon and 3 pm.

There is NO change to the WJOL softball schedule.

