Amid COVID The Will County Sheriff’s Office Changing Daily Operations
Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley is announcing changes to the daily operations of the Sheriff’s Office, Public Safety Building, 16911 W. Laraway Road in Joliet and to the Adult Detention Facility, 95 S. Chicago Street, and Video Visitation Building, 20 S. Chicago Street in Joliet. These changes are due to the current precautions the nation is taking with the Covid-19 virus. Please be advised.
Beginning Wednesday, November 10, 2020 and until further notice, public access to the Public Safety Complex will temporarily be stopped. The front lobby doors will be locked. Please follow the following guidelines in order to take care of necessary business you need from the Sheriff’s Office:
1) If you are a victim of a minor crime, you are in need of a police report, or you have a general question we encourage you to visit the Sheriff’s website at www.willcosheriff.org. On the website, you will see a list of Online Forms. You will find forms such as ‘Online Police Report’, ‘FOIA a Police Report’, and ‘Contact the Sheriff’s Office’. Click on the link that pertains to your situation, fill it out and submit it.
2) If you are in need of speaking to a deputy, call 911 or the non-emergency number at 815-727-8575. If necessary, a deputy will be dispatched to your location.
3) If you are a registered sex offender and need to register or update your information you may come to the Public Safety Building and push the call button that is located between the two entrance doors. Someone will assist you.
4) If you need to pick-up evidence in your reported case, please call the Evidence Division at 815-727-4736 to schedule a pick-up time.
Regarding the Will County Sheriff’s Adult Detention Facility – The Adult Detention Facility, as well as the Video Visitation Building, is temporarily closed to all visitors/public. Professional visitors such as attorneys, therapists, etc. are being required to schedule an appointment by calling 815-774-7950. Your visitation request will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
Family/friends of current inmates can deposit funds into inmate commissary accounts at www.jailatm.com.
From the start of the Covid pandemic, Sheriff Kelley has continued to stay apprised of current updates from the CDC, as well as from Will County officials. With Covid cases on the rise, additional mitigations being put in place within Illinois, and a rise in positive cases and Covid exposures among Sheriff’s staff, Sheriff Kelley and administrators feel that it is in the best interest of our facilities and our staff to take these measures.
We are asking the public for their understanding and patience as we all do our part to get through this as safely as possible. If any further changes are necessary, the public will be advised.