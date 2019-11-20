Another Will County Town Approves Recreational Marijuana Sales

      Breaking News
In this Aug. 15, 2019 photo marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The California Supreme Court has ruled San Diego failed to adequately analyze the potential environmental impacts of its marijuana dispensary law. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

The Village of Manhattan had a close vote for the sale of pot. The city council voted 3-3 with Manhattan Mayor Jamie Doyle breaking the tie and approving the sale of recreational marijuana. Manhattan joins the City of Joliet as the only two Will County towns approving pot sales beginning in January of 2020.

