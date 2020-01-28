Anti NorthPoint Forces Plan Town Hall in Manhattan
Say No To Northpoint sign/Erin Gallagher
Residents impacted by the growing, foreign-owned NorthPoint Development project are demanding straight talk and transparency regarding the possible NorthPoint Development. In response, activists from the Just Say No to NorthPoint (N2NP) group, along with community liaison Erin Gallagher are hosting a public town hall meeting for residents in Manhattan, Elwood, Joliet, Cherry Hill, New Lenox, Peotone and surrounding areas. It will be held February 10th at Wilson Creek Elementary School, 25440 S. Gougar Road, Manhattan. Doors open at 6 pm for anyone who is unable to stay for the presentation, which begins at 7 pm. Organizers from N2NP will begin the meeting with background on the project and the current status.
NorthPoint Development has asked the City of Joliet to commit to annexation and zoning as early as March 17 without providing any detailed plans. If approved, this would obligate Joliet to blindly approve whatever NorthPoint decides to do. The town hall meeting will be child friendly, with coloring activities available.