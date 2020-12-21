Armed Robber Hits Up Two GameStop Stores In One Day But Police Were Ready
Jocqui McGee
An armed robber of a GameStop store in Joliet, tries to rob another GameStop store in Bolingbrook but is caught. Twenty-five year old Jocqui McGee was arrested, booked, and transported to the Will County Jail for Armed Robbery.
On December 19, 2020 at approximately 5:29 p.m., Officers responded to the GameStop store at 1530 Route 59 in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, Officers determined an adult male suspect had entered the store and spoke to a store associate about purchasing a video gaming console and games. The suspect then suddenly produced a handgun and demanded that the associate give him the merchandise. The suspect took a video gaming console, video games and an action figure at which time he fled the store before Officers arrived.
Bolingbrook Police Department Officers learned of the Joliet GameStop armed robbery and contacted the GameStop store in their jurisdiction at 143 North Weber Road, Bolingbrook and provided store employees with a description of the suspect. A short time later, the Bolingbrook GameStop called Bolingbrook Police indicating a suspect matching the description provided was currently in the store. Bolingbrook Police arrived and identified the suspect as McGee. McGee was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun while in the store and was taken into custody.
Joliet Police Detectives traveled to Bolingbrook Police Department and interviewed McGee, who made statements implicating himself in the armed robbery. McGee was then placed into custody for Armed Robbery by Joliet Police Detectives.
McGee was also charged by Bolingbrook Police for possessing the weapon in their jurisdiction.