Army Soldier From Aurora Killed In Roadside Bombing In Afghanistan
Family and friends are mourning after an Army soldier from suburban Aurora was killed in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province over the weekend. Miguel Villalon [[ vee-ah-lone ]] was one of two service members who died after the vehicle they were traveling in hit an improvised explosive device Saturday. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack. Villalon attended East Aurora High School, where he was an NJROTC cadet. The 21-year-old is the second Chicago-area service member to die in less than a week. Army Specialist Henry Mayfield Jr. of suburban Hazel Crest was killed during an attack in Kenya on January 5th.