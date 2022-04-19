Arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver In Bolingbrook

Drug arrest in Bolingbrook. On Sunday, April 17th, 2022, at 7:53 pm, officers stopped a Pontiac Grand Prix at Briarcliff Road and Schmidt Road for an equipment violation. Officers made contact with the driver, Xavier Jones, 22 years of age, from the 200 block of Elmwood Road, Romeoville, IL.
Upon searching the vehicle, officers located approximately 4000 pills (779 grams) of MDMA (Ecstacy), 29 pills of OxyContin, 11 ammunition gun magazines, and over 300 rounds of ammunition in assorted calibers. Jones does not have a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card.
Jones was taken into custody and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Firearm Ammunition, and traffic violations. Jones was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.