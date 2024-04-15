Attempted Murder Suspect Dies of Self-Inflicted Gunshot In Rural Will County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office received a communication on a statewide radio channel (ISPERN) earlier today after 10:05am, regarding a suspect vehicle in a homicide attempt that occurred in Aurora, IL. In the communication a suspect and vehicle description including a license plate was listed with a last known location in the area of Interstate 55 and Blodgett Road, Will County.

With the assistance of license plate readers, Grundy County Deputies in the area, and on patrol located the suspect and suspect vehicle and a brief pursuit occurred. The suspect’s vehicle stopped abruptly in the area of Cottage Road and Will Road, Will County. The suspect, Jeffrey Emerson, exited the vehicle with a firearm. Deputies immediately started de-escalation tactics with Emerson who would not communicate with them. Emerson succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Will County Sheriff’s Office and the Will County Coroner are handling the investigation of the suspect’s suicide.

Aurora Police are handling the attempted Murder.