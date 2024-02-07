Attorney General Raoul: Will County Convicted Sex Offender From Channahon Sexually Violent

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a Will County judge found a registered sex offender is a Sexually Violent Person (SVP). The case was prosecuted by the Attorney General’s office.

Will County Circuit Court Judge Kenneth Zelazo ordered that Timothy Piper, 52, a Channahon resident be committed to the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS). Piper had been detained in the IDHS Treatment and Detention Facility awaiting his trial.

“This repeat offender’s criminal history proves he is a danger to this community, but the judge’s decision prevents him from harming anyone else,” Raoul said. “I am committed to protecting Illinois families and communities from those who prey on innocent children.”

According to Raoul, Piper pleaded guilty in 1995 in Will County to public indecency against a 13-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl, then sentenced to one-year of conditional discharge. He was also convicted in Will County of three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against an 11-year-old girl, then sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Under the Sexually Violent Persons Commitment Act, Raoul’s office files cases seeking to commit offenders to the custody of IDHS. To be committed under the act, a person must have been convicted of a sexually violent offense and suffer from a mental disorder. The Attorney General’s office must also prove that the offender is likely to commit future acts of sexual violence if released from custody. Once committed to IDHS, offenders are re-evaluated on a regular basis to determine if they continue to meet the criteria for commitment as a sexually violent person.

Assistant Attorneys General James Orescanin and Jennifer Zyznar handled the case for Raoul’s Sexually Violent Persons Bureau.