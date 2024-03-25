Back to Joliet: Dan Aykroyd, Jim Belushi Return to Old Joliet Prison as The Blues Brothers for Rescheduled Blues Brothers Con

Joliet Area Historical Museum pays tribute to the iconic “Blues Brothers” film on August 17th at Old Joliet Prison

The Joliet Area Historical Museum has rescheduled its second annual Blues Brothers Con featuring actors Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi, reprising their roles as “The Blues Brothers” at the Old Joliet Prison Historic Site on Saturday, August 17th, 2024. Postponed due to the SAG/AFTRA Strikes of

2023, the festival will once again transform the 16-acre historic prison site into a tapestry of sights and sounds to honor the iconic “Blues Brothers” film – that was filmed on its grounds – as well as celebrate Blues music’s influence on the prison throughout its history.

“JAHM is proud to have stood in solidarity with the SAG/AFTRA Strikes and is elated to have rescheduled this unforgettable event,” said Greg Peerbolte, chief executive officer of the Museum. “We thank the fans for their patience and promise to deliver an even bigger and better Blues Brothers Con this summer.” Peerbolte reiterated that all previously purchased tickets would be honored for the event or refunded.

The Blues Brothers will headline a stacked lineup of seasoned Chicago Blues performers featuring Ronnie Baker Brooks, Al Spears & The Hurricane Project and Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials. “Blues Brothers” fans can also expect a variety of experiences, appearances, and one-of-a-kind photo ops throughout the day, as well as opportunities to tour the Prison site, which has expanded due to the Museum’s continued rehabilitation of the property funded by $10 million in State and Federal Grants.

Proceeds from the event support the operations of the Joliet Area Historical Museum, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit that has operated educational tours and community programs at the Old Joliet Prison Historic Site since 2018. The Old Joliet Prison is open to visitors daily (in season) for self-guided tours. Learn more at JolietPrison.org.

Event Details

Event Location: Inside the walls of Old Joliet Prison, 1125 N. Collins St., Joliet, Ill. Date: Saturday, August 17th – Gates open at 11:00 AM

Tickets

Tickets are available for purchase at JolietPrison.org.

Ticket Prices

∙ General Admission: Adult $55

∙ General Admission: Child $25 (18 and under)

∙ Front Section Standing Room Only: $75

∙ Front Section table for 4 guests: $500

Parking

∙ Remote Lots: Free