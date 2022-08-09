      Weather Alert

Bailey Blames Pritzker, Lightfoot, Fox For Chicago Crime

Aug 9, 2022 @ 12:03pm
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is blaming Governor Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx for the crime that plagues the city.  The downstate Illinois Senator called the trio the “three musketeers of crime” and accused them of turning their backs on police officers.  Bailey made the comment while accepting the endorsements of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and the Chicago FOP.  Pritzker responded by calling Bailey a hypocrite for voting against a budget that included more resources for public safety.

