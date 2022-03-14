      Breaking News
Barack Obama Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former President Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19.  The ex-U.S. Senator from Illinois announced the news yesterday on Twitter, saying he had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but is feeling fine otherwise.  He wrote that he and his wife Michelle are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, added that she has tested negative.  The Sun Times reports Obama made a day trip to Chicago last Thursday to take part in an event marking the 100th anniversary of the Chicago Council of Global Affairs.

