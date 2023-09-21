1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Bears DC Alan Williams Resigns

September 21, 2023 12:20PM CDT
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams is stepping away from the team.  Williams announced his resignation yesterday, citing his health and his family as the reasons behind his decision.  The 53-year-old had been away from the team since last week due to what the organization was classifying as personal reasons.  Following much speculation on social media about his department, a Bears spokesperson said there was no police activity at Halas Hall yesterday related to Williams.

