The Bears are considering other options for a new stadium. The team announced on Friday that Arlington Heights is no longer their singular focus. Naperville is reportedly looking to make a bid. Bears spokesman Scott Hagel says the Arlington Heights stadium is at risk because of inflated tax rates on the property. He adds that they are continuing their demolition work at Arlington Heights.