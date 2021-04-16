      Breaking News
Benches Clear In First Inning Between White Sox and Cleveland Indians

Apr 16, 2021 @ 5:22am
Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians benches clear after a pushing incident at second base during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, April 15, 2021.  White Sox Manager Tony LaRussa didn’t agree with second base umpire Bill Miller after calling Adam Eaton out. LaRussa says it was a legal hard tag at second base by Indians short stop Andres Gimenez that mad Eaton come off the base and get tagged out in the first inning.

