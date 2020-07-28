      Breaking News
Illinois Warns of Unemployment Benefits Identity Theft

Jul 28, 2020 @ 11:41am
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says Illinoisans need to watch out for identity theft if they’re receiving unemployment benefits. Raoul says this year, thieves are applying for unemployment benefits in someone else’s name. He says people need to watch out for unemployment benefits cards that they never ordered. He also recommends people keep an eye on their credit report to make sure there’s no unusual activity that has affected it.

