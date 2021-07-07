Biden Promotes Infrastructure Plan In Illinois

President Biden says “America is back” and now is the time to invest in critical human infrastructure. Even though a bipartisan group in Congress has worked out an agreement, Biden is pushing a separate measure to pass in tandem. During remarks at a community college outside Chicago, Biden argued Congress should fund four additional years of public education for every student, including universal pre-K and two years of community college. The President also wants to ensure that no middle-class family pays more than seven-percent of their income for high-quality childcare.
Meantime, the President said the bipartisan infrastructure agreement doesn’t go far enough to address the global climate crisis. He wants to provide tax cuts for businesses that invest in clean energy technologies. Biden said, “this time we have to think bigger, act bolder and build back better.”