Big Country Act Announced For Taste of Joliet Saturday, June 22nd

The Joliet Park District is excited to announce the Lady A as the Saturday night headliner at the 2024 Taste of Joliet. The announcement was made on WJOL Tuesday morning.

Lady A are winners of an incredible 7 Grammy Awards, with nine #1 songs, 4 platinum albums and over 17 million albums sold worldwide.

Number one singles include “Need You Now”, “I Run To You”, “Just A Kiss”, “Our Kind Of Love”, and “We Owned the Night”.

Lady A will take the stage at 9:15 PM on Saturday, June 22st at the Taste of Joliet. Tickets are available for purchase now at www.tasteofjoliet.com.

“We’ve had great success with our country lineups in the past, and we are hoping for more of the same this year,” said Executive Director Brad Staab.

The rest of Saturday’s lineup will be released shortly. Previous Saturday performers at the Taste of Joliet include: Cole Swindell, Kane Brown, Brothers Osborne, Brett Eldredge, Dan + Shay and Little Big Town.

The 2024 Taste of Joliet is brought to you by D’Arcy GMC and the Joliet Park District.