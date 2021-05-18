Bill Seeks Easier Access For Family Family Medical Leave Act
Eligibility requirements for family and medical leave may soon be easier for Illinois public education employees to access. Under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993, most employers are required to offer up to 12 weeks of unpaid time off for employees that work more than one-thousand-250 hours per year. Under a new bill in Illinois, public education employees would only have to work one-thousand hours in a year to qualify.