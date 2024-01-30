1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Boil Order Lifted In Wilmington

January 30, 2024 9:15AM CST
Boil Order Lifted In Wilmington
Flooding Cottage Road in Wilmington/WJOL news

A Wilmington boil order has been lifted. The citywide boil order was put into effect on January 26th. Residents serviced by the City of Wilmington, including Lakewood Shores, are now safe to consume water without prior boiling.

The boil order was implemented as a precautionary measure due to recent flooding of the Kankakee River.

Once flood levels decreased, there was no evidence any flood water contaminated the City’s water supply according to the City of Wilmington press release. To be extra cautious, the city proceeded to have the water tested. All samples passed the Environmental Protection Agency standards. The boil order was lifted at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

