Bolingbrook Cop Shot Prompting Six-Hour Standoff And Suspect In Custody

Charges are pending after a suspect was arrested for shooting a southwest suburban Bolingbrook police officer over the weekend. Authorities say officers responded last night to a call about a theft at a business on South Bolingbrook Drive. The alleged offender left the scene but returned and fired shots at the business. The suspect shot at an officer and wounded him twice before he barricaded himself in a home for six hours. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.