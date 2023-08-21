1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Bolingbrook Cop Shot Prompting Six-Hour Standoff And Suspect In Custody

August 21, 2023 1:53PM CDT
Share
Bolingbrook Cop Shot Prompting Six-Hour Standoff And Suspect In Custody
Photo: WJOL News

Charges are pending after a suspect was arrested for shooting a southwest suburban Bolingbrook police officer over the weekend.  Authorities say officers responded last night to a call about a theft at a business on South Bolingbrook Drive.  The alleged offender left the scene but returned and fired shots at the business.  The suspect shot at an officer and wounded him twice before he barricaded himself in a home for six hours.  The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

Popular Posts

1

Stabbing at a Gas Station In Joliet Thursday Night
2

Chicagoland Speedway To Re-Open For SuperMotocross World Championship™
3

The Owners Of Two Local Restaurants Close Their Doors
4

Joliet Woman in her 60's Arrested For Selling Drugs
5

5th Annual Joliet Blues Festival 2023 Entertainment Schedule

Recent Posts