Bolingbrook native serves aboard Navy warship in Norfolk

Petty Officer 2nd Class Glinda Scoggins, a native of Bolingbrook, Illinois, serves the U.S. Navy aboard U.S. Navy warship operating out of Norfolk.
Scoggins joined the Navy four years ago. Today, Scoggins serves as a electrician’s mate aboard USS Bulkeley.
“My older brother brought up the idea of joining the Navy,” said Scoggins. “There were great educational benefits, I would learn a trade and I would be able to travel.”
Growing up in Bolingbrook, Scoggins attended Bolingbrook High School and graduated in 2015. Today, Scoggins relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Bolingbrook to succeed in the military.
“My hometown taught me to stay on track with my own goals and not just follow the crowd,” said Scoggins. “That helped me stay out of trouble.”
These lessons have helped Scoggins while serving aboard USS Bulkeley.
A Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.
Destroyers like USS Bulkeley are taking part in an initiative called Task Group Greyhound (TGG). It is designed to provide the fleet with additional continuously ready, fully certified warships prepared to accomplish a full range of on-demand missions. TGG assigns Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers homeported at Mayport, Florida and Norfolk, Virginia to be at-the-ready to fill fleet commander requirements and to counter Russian naval threats to the homeland. A growing priority, the destroyer’s activities also support the need to maintain an undersea warfare competitive edge over Russian submarines off the East Coast.
Serving in the Navy means Scoggins is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“I think it’s important for other countries to see that we can travel the waters,” said Scoggins. “Being in surrounding waters makes the country feel safe. We are able to connect with other countries and allow trade.”
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
The Surface Force is responding to the realities of the modern security environment, and their efforts are critical in preserving freedom of the seas, deterring aggression, and winning wars.
According to Commander Naval Surface Forces Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, “The Surface Force will continue to meet the challenge of strategic competition and respond to the realities of the modern security environment. Our efforts are critical to preserve freedom of the seas, deter aggression and win wars.”
Scoggins and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I am most proud of making petty officer second class,” said Scoggins. “That was my five-year goal; I studied really hard for it.”
As Scoggins and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means that I am doing something bigger than myself and I can inspire others to do the same,” added Scoggins.
USS Bulkeley is part of the USS George H.W. Bush Strike Group ramping up for a fleet exercise that will integrate multi-level faceted training that will prepare them for future deployments. The ship’s crew has successfully completed all basic phase training and is making outstanding progress to be prepared to operate in a complex seamanship environment.
By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Patricia Rodriguez, Navy Office of Community Outreach