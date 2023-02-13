1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Bolingbrook Police Investigate Shots Fired

February 13, 2023 4:01AM CST
On February 9th at approximately 2:49pm, Bolingbrook Police responded to area of Marywood Lane and Juniper Lane for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located numerous shell casings, but no reported injuries. The ongoing investigation has revealed that offenders fled the scene in vehicles prior to officers arriving. Detectives have located one involved vehicle which registers out of Country Club Hills. A search warrant was conducted on that vehicle and detectives are continuing to follow up on all leads.

 

This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no additional danger to the public.

 

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. A tip may also be submitted at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be issued.

If anyone has any other felony crime or safety related information or the location of an offender with a felony warrant, contact Crime Stoppers.

