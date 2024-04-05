1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Bolingbrook Police Investigate Theft At Cosmetics Store

April 5, 2024 5:26PM CDT
Share
Bolingbrook Police Investigate Theft At Cosmetics Store
Bolingbrook Water Tower/md

The investigation remains ongoing after a retail theft at Ulta Cosmetics on April 4th. Around 1:48 pm, two subjects entered the store at 641 E Boughton Rd and began smashing the glass display cases containing the high-dollar fragrances. The suspects filled two garbage bags with items and fled the store. One offender was a black male with a thin build.  The second offender was a black female, heavyset.  The offenders fled the scene in a blue Chevrolet sedan.

Later that evening, Tinley Park Police detained two individuals believed to be involved in the theft. Bolingbrook Detectives responded to Tinley Park to assist in the investigation. Charges are pending at this time.

Popular Posts

1

Major Restaurant Chain Expected In Plainfield
2

Child Heard Crying At Joliet Hotel, Parents Arrested Found With Drugs And Unconscious In Bathroom
3

Horse Falls Out Of Trailer, Creates Backup on I-80
4

Joliet's Loss is Plainfield's Gain
5

Crest Hill and Joliet Police Investigate Early Afternoon Shooting - Shelter In Place Lifted

Recent Posts