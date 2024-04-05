Bolingbrook Police Investigate Theft At Cosmetics Store

The investigation remains ongoing after a retail theft at Ulta Cosmetics on April 4th. Around 1:48 pm, two subjects entered the store at 641 E Boughton Rd and began smashing the glass display cases containing the high-dollar fragrances. The suspects filled two garbage bags with items and fled the store. One offender was a black male with a thin build. The second offender was a black female, heavyset. The offenders fled the scene in a blue Chevrolet sedan.

Later that evening, Tinley Park Police detained two individuals believed to be involved in the theft. Bolingbrook Detectives responded to Tinley Park to assist in the investigation. Charges are pending at this time.