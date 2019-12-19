Bolingbrook Police Shop with a Cop Program 2019
The Bolingbrook Police teamed up with Meijer Store in the 21st Annual “Shop with a Cop” event on December 12th. The event was hosted at the Meijer, located at 755 E. Boughton Rd., Bolingbrook. This year’s event treated approximately 100 Bolingbrook children. Meijer Store Director Julie Knous and Administrative Assistant, Pam Willis played instrumental roles to make the day an overwhelming success. They also provided free gift wrapping, food and drinks for all of the participants.
Bolingbrook Director of Public Safety Ken Teppel and Deputy Chief Mike Rompa led numerous Bolingbrook Police Department employees, some of their family members and Explorer Post #38 in this effort to make the holiday brighter for all. The event enhances positive relationships between members of the police department, the selected Bolingbrook students and their families. Each participant was supplied a $65 gift card from Meijer, which they were able to purchase items of their choice in the accompany of a member of the Bolingbrook Police Department.