Bolingbrook Police Welcome New Bloodhound

The Bolingbrook Police Department has a new addition to its K-9 Unit: Bloodhound Deputy Chief Scout. Scout is the department’s third K-9, and reported for duty Monday morning with new handler Officer Alexia Britton.
Scout is a 3-month old female Bloodhound who will live and train with Officer Britton. Officer Britton and Scout are assigned to the Community Outreach Team. The Department’s two senior K-9s are multi-purpose dogs who assist officers with evidence searches and offender apprehensions. Officer Britton and Scout will serve as the departments primary tracking team.