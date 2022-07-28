      Weather Alert

Bolingbrook Police Welcome New Bloodhound

Jul 28, 2022 @ 2:31pm
Bloodhound Scout with Officer Alexia Britton

The Bolingbrook Police Department has a new addition to its K-9 Unit: Bloodhound Deputy Chief Scout. Scout is the department’s third K-9, and reported for duty Monday morning with new handler Officer Alexia Britton.

Scout is a 3-month old female Bloodhound who will live and train with Officer Britton.  Officer Britton and Scout are assigned to the Community Outreach Team. The Department’s two senior K-9s are multi-purpose dogs who assist officers with evidence searches and offender apprehensions. Officer Britton and Scout will serve as the departments primary tracking team.

