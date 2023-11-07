Bolingbrook Sentenced to Life in Prison in Shooting Murder of Mother in Front of Child

A 48-year-old Bolingbrook has been sentenced to life in prison for first degree murder. Jermaine Mandley was sentenced by Judge David Carlson on Nov. 6 for the fatal shooting of a young mother in front of her toddler.

It was in the early morning hours on January 8th, Joliet Police were called to the 1200 block of Clement Street for a suspicious vehicle. Officers found the deceased victim, 24-year-old Maya Smith, in the vehicle.

She had been shot multiple times in her abdomen and head. Smith’s two-year-old daughter was in the back seat, tucked between the rear driver’s side door and rear seat. Shell casings were found on the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Mandley had been in a relationship with Smith, and text messages on Smith’s phone confirmed that she had agreed to meet him on January 7. Mandley was scheduled to work the following day but did not show up. He was later located in Chicago.