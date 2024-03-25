Bolingbrook Teen Dies Following Single Vehicle Crash

An 18-year-old man has died as a result of a traffic crash earlier Friday evening. Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Boughton Road and Sunshine Dr around 8:30 pm for a single vehicle crash. Responding units located a 2012 Dodge pickup that had struck a parkway tree on westbound Boughton Road. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene. The BPD traffic unit is investigating the crash. The Will County Coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Rene Lugo Jr. of Bolingbrook. An autopsy was performed on Saturday March 23, 2024. Final cause and manner are pending Autopsy, Police and Toxicological reports.