Bradley University Punches Ticket To NCAA Tournament

At least one team from Illinois will be in the NCAA Tournament. Bradley University secured a spot in the big dance with a come from behind win yesterday over the University of Northern Iowa. Bradley trailed by as much as 18 in the game. No one expected Bradley to win the Missouri Valley Conference and earn a tournament spot. The NCAA tournament begins next week.