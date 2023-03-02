1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Brandon Road bridge in Joliet Temporary Closure

March 2, 2023 3:00PM CST
Brandon Road Bridge (Photo: Scott Slocum)

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the Brandon Road bridge over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, will be closed for operational issues starting at 3:00 p.m. tomorrow, Friday, March 3.

The closure is expected to last for approximately one week. During that time, McDonough Street via U.S. 6, U.S. 52/Illinois 53 and Laraway Road is the designated route to cross the river.

The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

