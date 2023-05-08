Brandon Road bridge over Des Plaines River in Joliet closed to traffic for emergency repairs

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that Brandon Road bridge over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, is closed for emergency repairs. The closure is necessary to replace a mechanical component on the bridge that failed Saturday morning.

The evaluation of the necessary repairs is ongoing. A more definitive timeline for when the bridge can reopen will be announced later.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.