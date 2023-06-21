Bring Justice for Eva and Help Bring her Home

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family of Eva Liu from Naperville, to raise money after her tragic death in Germany.

The fundraiser states that funds will be used for “legal expenses to bring justice for Eva Liu, her family, and her heroic friend that survives.”

Eva graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign in May. According to the GoFundMe page she “was intimately involved in the communities around her, acting as a residential student leader at IMSA, volunteering at Ray Chinese School, and serving on various club boards at U of I. In addition to her academic achievements and involvement in student groups, she received a return offer after a summer internship at Microsoft in 2022, and was about to start working in Seattle this July. She had an infectious smile and generous nature that brightened the mood of everyone that came in contact with her. Eva was a talented student, a kind and caring friend, and a lovely daughter. She had a bright future ahead that was unfairly taken away from her.

Funds will be used to cover any legal costs, and expenses of bringing her home, funeral, and memorials.” So far more than $49,000 raised and the goal is $100,000.

The 21-year-old died after she and her friend Kelsey Chang were pushed down a steep slope near Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany. Chang survived. Liu’s father is in Germany arranging for his daughter’s body to be returned home to be laid to rest.