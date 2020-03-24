Brooks Middle School Grab and Go Service Begins Mon. March 30
Brown paper lunch bag and a red apple sitting on top of textbooks against white background.
The Valley View School District 365U Nutrition Services Emergency Meals for Kids program is expanding to include a fifth distribution site. The Emergency Meals for Kids program supplying free “Grab ‘n Go” meals will be available at Brooks Middle School, located at 350 Blair Ln. in Bolingbrook, beginning on Monday, March 30. Emergency Meals for Kids is a drive-thru service available on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9-11 am until school resumes in VVSD. Brooks Middle School joins Bolingbrook High School, Humphrey Middle School, Romeoville HS and Lukancic Middle School as the sites providing meals for children. Each car will receive enough breakfasts and lunches to feed up to four children until the next scheduled. Emergency Meals for Kids day. There will be no accommodations made for special diets or allergies and the meals may contain peanuts. For health, safety, and convenience, patrons are to remain in their car while in the drive-thru line.