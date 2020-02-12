      Weather Alert

Bulls Rank 4th On Forbes List Of Most Valuable NBA Teams

Feb 12, 2020 @ 1:01pm
Chicago Bulls' Luke Kornet (2) dunks in front of Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris (12) and DeAndre Jordan during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Bulls rank fourth on this year’s list of the most valuable NBA teams. Forbes says Chicago is worth 3.2-billion dollars. The Knicks topped the list, with the Lakers at number-two and the Warriors third. The Bulls’ value rose 10-percent from last year.

