Busy Weekend For Joliet Fire Department

Fire in Joliet/Photo Joliet Fire Department/1100 Addleman Street

At 2:45 p.m. on February 11th, Joliet Fire Department responded to 1100 Addleman Street for a reported house on fire. On arrival, fire crews were met with heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage roof and side of the home. Occupants were home and escaped without injury. Extensive damage was done to the attached garage and attic of the home. Joliet Fire Investigators were on the scene for about an hour.

Then at 2:05 p.m. on February 12th Joliet Fire Department responded to 413 Leach Ave for reports of a structure fire. The first units arrived within 2 minutes of the call and were met with smoke and fire showing from the front of a 2-story single family dwelling. Multiple hose lines were used inside to extinguish fire on the first floor. All residents were able to get out of the building. Other crews

performed water supply, search, ventilation, salvage and overhaul, safety and support functions. The fire was declared under control at 2:30 p.m.

There were no injuries to report. The fire is currently under investigation.