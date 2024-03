Cass Street Bridge in Joliet will be fully closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. A detour will be posted. No impact to marine traffic.

Detour Route: Westbound US 30 (Cass St.) – Follow Scott St. (IL 53) north to Ruby St. (IL 53), then west to Broadway St. (IL 53), then north to Theodore St. (IL 7), then west to meet up with US 30 (Plainfield Rd.)